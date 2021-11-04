SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.49%.

Shares of SPNT stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,484. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.13. SiriusPoint has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SiriusPoint stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,551 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.08% of SiriusPoint worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SiriusPoint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

