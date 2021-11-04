SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) PT Raised to $275.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Truist from $190.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SITE. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.11.

Shares of NYSE SITE traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $245.40. 3,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,311. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $123.49 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65 and a beta of 1.20.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $936.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.95 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total transaction of $593,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,371.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.94, for a total value of $3,514,717.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,809,737 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

