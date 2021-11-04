SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:SITE traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $247.60. The stock had a trading volume of 438,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,915. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $123.49 and a twelve month high of $260.00.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $3,277,102.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total transaction of $1,420,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,311,578.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,448 shares of company stock worth $12,809,737 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,333 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $33,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

SITE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.40.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

