SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.850-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $70.40 on Thursday. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $71.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.91 and a 200 day moving average of $66.57.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 9.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 61.26%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised SJW Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SJW Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of SJW Group worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SJW Group

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.