Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Issues Earnings Results

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Skillz updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE SKLZ traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 35,618,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,813,955. Skillz has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $46.30. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKLZ. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.41.

In other Skillz news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $859,221.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 700,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,065,977.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 792,871 shares of company stock valued at $8,579,578 in the last 90 days. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

