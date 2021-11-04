Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) PT Raised to $103.00

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) had its price objective upped by analysts at Craig Hallum from $83.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SKY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Skyline Champion stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.62. The company had a trading volume of 8,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,164. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. Skyline Champion has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $74.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.67.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $463,879.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,403.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $1,798,835.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 59.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth about $422,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth about $244,000. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

