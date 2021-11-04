Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Summit Insights

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SWKS. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.11.

SWKS stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $171.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,398,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,139. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.72. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $134.28 and a 52-week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,943 shares of company stock worth $6,562,489. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,824,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.5% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 119.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after purchasing an additional 406,414 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

