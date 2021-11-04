SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Director Sells $550,800.00 in Stock

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $550,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SM Energy stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,534,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,625. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day moving average is $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.63 and a beta of 5.76. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $37.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,221,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in SM Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 586,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SM Energy by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 249,163 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 126,563 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,783 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 8,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SM. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.