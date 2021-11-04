Smurfit Kappa Group’s (SMFKY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cheuvreux upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMFKY traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.20. The company had a trading volume of 156,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.90. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12-month low of $41.28 and a 12-month high of $60.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.51.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

