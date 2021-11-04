SnowSwap Market Cap Hits $2.99 Million (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $8.92 or 0.00014566 BTC on popular exchanges. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and $65,279.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00087282 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00074724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.22 or 0.00101618 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,478.91 or 0.07314624 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,430.41 or 1.00323558 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00022502 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,340 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

