Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.97

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €25.97 ($30.55) and traded as high as €29.43 ($34.62). Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at €29.36 ($34.54), with a volume of 2,513,384 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLE shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.80 ($36.24) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €28.08 ($33.04).

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €27.29 and a 200-day moving average price of €25.97.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.