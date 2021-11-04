SolGold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Trading 2.9% Higher

Shares of SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 50,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40.

SolGold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLGGF)

SolGold Plc engages in exploration of copper gold. It focuses on Blanca, Cascabel, La Hueca, and Porvenir projects. The company was founded by Nicholas Mather on May 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.