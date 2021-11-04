SOMESING (SSX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $17.89 Million

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One SOMESING coin can currently be bought for $0.0741 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SOMESING has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. SOMESING has a total market cap of $179.31 million and $17.89 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00087621 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00074953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.11 or 0.00101133 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,486.25 or 0.07304999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,364.95 or 0.99921014 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00022345 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,421,094,861 coins. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io . The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

