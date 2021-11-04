South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. South Jersey Industries updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.550-$1.650 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.55-1.65 EPS.

Shares of SJI traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.32. 1,406,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,162. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in South Jersey Industries stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 46,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

