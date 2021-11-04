Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Shares of SWN stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.89. The stock had a trading volume of 25,769,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,497,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.12.

SWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Southwestern Energy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 97.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,526,301 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,739,788 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.52% of Southwestern Energy worth $19,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

