Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.66. Spark Networks shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 122,647 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOV. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Spark Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 million, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.25 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Spark Networks SE will post -20.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric Eichmann acquired 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,725.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 59,000 shares of company stock worth $198,995. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spark Networks in the third quarter worth $27,000. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the first quarter worth $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Spark Networks by 86.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 27,224 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spark Networks by 104.3% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 48,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Spark Networks by 28.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 55,748 shares during the last quarter.

About Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

