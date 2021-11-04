SparkPoint Fuel 24 Hour Volume Hits $61,666.00 (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. In the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0513 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $61,666.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00087282 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00074724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.22 or 0.00101618 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,478.91 or 0.07314624 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,430.41 or 1.00323558 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00022502 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

