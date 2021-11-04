SparkPoint Hits Market Capitalization of $50.15 Million (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. SparkPoint has a market cap of $50.15 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded 29.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SparkPoint alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00050506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.27 or 0.00238830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00012822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000480 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00096724 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004531 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,656,206,159 coins and its circulating supply is 8,265,916,438 coins. SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.