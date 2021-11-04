SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) were down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.01 and last traded at $32.08. Approximately 627,187 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 482,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.13.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.67.

