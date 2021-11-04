SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.31

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.31 and last traded at $55.31, with a volume of 9 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.16.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 514.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 75,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 287.1% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

