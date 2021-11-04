Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Tops $0.10

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.93 or 0.00125531 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00041277 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $319.40 or 0.00514477 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00017066 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00048915 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

