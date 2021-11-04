Spencer D. Armour III Sells 32,931 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Stock

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $310,868.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE PUMP traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.44. 996,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,155. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.77 million, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 3.10.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connacht Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 116,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ProPetro by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,055,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,249,000 after acquiring an additional 87,646 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in ProPetro in the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ProPetro by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 42,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in ProPetro by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 92,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 42,121 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

