Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Raised to C$61.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SNMSF. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of SNMSF traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.27. 2,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,146. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day moving average of $35.43. Spin Master has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

