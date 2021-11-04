Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Stock Price Up 11.7%

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) rose 11.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$47.00 and last traded at C$46.80. Approximately 186,772 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 91,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.90.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Spin Master to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC increased their target price on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spin Master currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.64.

Get Spin Master alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.96. The firm has a market cap of C$4.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$480.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$433.14 million. On average, research analysts predict that Spin Master Corp. will post 2.2099998 EPS for the current year.

Spin Master Company Profile (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.