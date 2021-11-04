SPINDLE (SPD) Reaches Market Cap of $623,781.67

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 4th. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $623,781.67 and $802.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,559.69 or 1.00056143 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00060955 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $365.91 or 0.00594736 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.70 or 0.00324580 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004883 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.90 or 0.00175372 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00014490 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001485 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001998 BTC.

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,021,576,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

