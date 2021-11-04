Spore Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $133,575.00 (SPORE)

Spore (CURRENCY:SPORE) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One Spore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Spore has a total market cap of $10.64 million and $133,575.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spore has traded up 34.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00050514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.00 or 0.00240922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00012763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.17 or 0.00096643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Spore Profile

Spore (SPORE) is a coin. The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. “

Spore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spore using one of the exchanges listed above.

