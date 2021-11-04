SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SPX had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. SPX updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.180-$2.270 EPS.

NYSE SPXC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.14. 325,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,959. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.92. SPX has a one year low of $42.80 and a one year high of $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $541,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPX stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,634 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of SPX worth $17,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

