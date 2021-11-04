Square (NYSE:SQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Square (NYSE:SQ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

NYSE:SQ traded down $5.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $247.46. The company had a trading volume of 10,040,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,980,942. Square has a fifty-two week low of $167.11 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.36.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $2,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,063,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,660 shares of company stock worth $76,931,384 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oddo Bhf raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Atlantic Securities raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.08.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

