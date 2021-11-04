SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Price Target Raised to C$28.00 at Canaccord Genuity

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SSR Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

SSRM traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $17.07. 68,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,916. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average is $16.30. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.06. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 6.34.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 76,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 23,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

