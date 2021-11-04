StakerDAO Reaches Market Cap of $824,500.67 (STKR)

StakerDAO (CURRENCY:STKR) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. StakerDAO has a total market capitalization of $824,500.67 and $9,155.00 worth of StakerDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, StakerDAO has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One StakerDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00085143 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00074263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.55 or 0.00100748 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,199.54 or 1.00188017 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,519.27 or 0.07279420 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022411 BTC.

About StakerDAO

StakerDAO’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,170,860 coins. StakerDAO’s official Twitter account is @stakerdao

