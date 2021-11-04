Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.41 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Shares of SXI stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.96. The stock had a trading volume of 40,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. Standex International has a twelve month low of $66.65 and a twelve month high of $115.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.28 and its 200 day moving average is $97.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $62,439.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,850 shares of company stock valued at $403,989 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Standex International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,025 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Standex International worth $7,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SXI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

