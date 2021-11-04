Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) Shares Down 12.6%

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB) shares dropped 12.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52.

About Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB)

Starco Brands, Inc engages in the direct response marketing of consumer products through television and/or retail in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages and spirits, and wine.

