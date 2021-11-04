State Street Corp Acquires 16,950 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,738,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.22% of Korn Ferry worth $126,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 7,165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $79.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $80.64.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $757,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,500. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

