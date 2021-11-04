State Street Corp Buys 27,645 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 995,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,645 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.07% of Balchem worth $130,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Balchem news, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,388,850.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,641,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $156.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 0.56. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $98.32 and a one year high of $157.39.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens cut Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

