State Street Corp Buys 470,623 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,294,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470,623 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.48% of US Foods worth $126,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USFD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in US Foods by 307.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

In other US Foods news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $573,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USFD. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of USFD opened at $36.63 on Thursday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -366.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.70.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

