State Street Corp Has $124.83 Million Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,141,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395,931 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.68% of Upwork worth $124,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Upwork by 11.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,741,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,144,000 after buying an additional 1,117,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Upwork by 12.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,499,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,160,000 after buying an additional 854,679 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Upwork by 9.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,331,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,247,000 after buying an additional 610,124 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Upwork by 7.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,640,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,799,000 after buying an additional 403,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Upwork by 150.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,674,000 after buying an additional 1,620,910 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upwork has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $48.92 on Thursday. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.68 and a beta of 1.86.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,379 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $79,209.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $135,519.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,722 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,812. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

