State Street Corp Has $126.37 Million Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,294,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.48% of US Foods worth $126,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 22.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,693,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,951,000 after acquiring an additional 310,244 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the second quarter valued at about $11,960,000. Sunriver Management LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 26.0% in the second quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 865,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,206,000 after acquiring an additional 178,719 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 16.6% in the second quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 5,624,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,756,000 after acquiring an additional 799,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 11.3% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other US Foods news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $36.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.26, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

