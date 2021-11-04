State Street Corp Purchases 59,384 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,645,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,384 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.66% of Diodes worth $131,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 41,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,524 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,839,000 after purchasing an additional 19,147 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Diodes by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,587 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Diodes by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Diodes by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 114,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 81,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,394,477. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $449,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,442 shares of company stock valued at $8,026,573 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $99.24 on Thursday. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $100.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.14 and a 200-day moving average of $83.83.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DIOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

