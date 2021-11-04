State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,814,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,690 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.98% of Colfax worth $128,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Colfax by 4.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,549,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,687,000 after purchasing an additional 97,220 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 469.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 24,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $7,422,368.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,334,249.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 59,563 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $2,779,209.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 303,084 shares of company stock worth $14,859,663. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CFX opened at $52.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.83. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.64.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

