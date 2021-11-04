State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,645,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 59,384 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.66% of Diodes worth $131,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Diodes by 874.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Diodes by 285.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DIOD shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $99.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.83. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $100.95.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $4,832,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,532,492.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,394,477. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,442 shares of company stock valued at $8,026,573 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

