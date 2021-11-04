State Street Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,112,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 86,323 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.08% of Worthington Industries worth $129,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 1,312.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 169,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,351,000 after purchasing an additional 157,207 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $6,742,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,755,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,782,000 after acquiring an additional 75,839 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 490.9% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 64,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 53,947 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,842,000 after acquiring an additional 44,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Worthington Industries stock opened at $56.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.07. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.25 and a 1-year high of $75.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.22.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.