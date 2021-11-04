Steinhoff International (ETR:SNH) Shares Down 4.3%

Steinhoff International Holdings (ETR:SNH)’s stock price fell 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €0.12 ($0.15) and last traded at €0.13 ($0.15). 11,528,368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 20,130,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.13 ($0.15).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €0.13. The stock has a market cap of $527.26 million and a PE ratio of -0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,275.00.

Steinhoff International Company Profile (ETR:SNH)

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. engages in retailing activities in Australasia, Poland, Rest of Africa, Rest of Europe, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It retails household goods, clothing, footwear, textiles, cell phones, airtime, and fast-moving consumer goods, as well as furniture and appliances.

