Stenprop (LON:STP) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Stenprop Limited (LON:STP) dropped 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 188 ($2.46) and last traded at GBX 190 ($2.48). Approximately 135,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 253,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192 ($2.51).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 180.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 165.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £552.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22.

About Stenprop (LON:STP)

Stenprop is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Stenprop's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.

