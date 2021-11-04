Step Hero Reaches Market Cap of $8.35 Million (HERO)

Step Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 4th. During the last seven days, Step Hero has traded down 10% against the dollar. Step Hero has a market cap of $8.35 million and $443,892.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Hero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00050660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.07 or 0.00237674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00012798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004538 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.45 or 0.00096084 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Step Hero Coin Profile

HERO is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Step Hero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Hero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Hero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

