StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. StorageVault Canada traded as high as C$6.67 and last traded at C$6.37, with a volume of 115990 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.42.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SVI. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.40 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 681.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.77.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$51.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that StorageVault Canada Inc. will post -0.1005146 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile (CVE:SVI)

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

