STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.980-$2.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.STORE Capital also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.150-$2.200 EPS.

STOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of STORE Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.90.

Shares of STOR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.14. 75,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,871. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. STORE Capital has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.21.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. On average, research analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.15%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of STORE Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

