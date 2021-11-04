Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Given “Outperform” Rating at Barrington Research

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $90.00. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.15% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on STRA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.
STRA stock traded down $5.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.57. 26,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,589. Strategic Education has a 52-week low of $66.76 and a 52-week high of $101.29. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.01.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 12,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.
Strategic Education Company Profile
Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.
