Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Given “Outperform” Rating at Barrington Research

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $90.00. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STRA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

STRA stock traded down $5.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.57. 26,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,589. Strategic Education has a 52-week low of $66.76 and a 52-week high of $101.29. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.01.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 12,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.