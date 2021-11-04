StrongHands Hits 24 Hour Volume of $525.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded down 4% against the dollar. StrongHands has a market cap of $426,930.79 and approximately $525.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,816,019,660 coins and its circulating supply is 17,402,825,306 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars.

