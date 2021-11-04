Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.
SUM stock traded down $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $36.37. 1,221,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,288. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.18. Summit Materials has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.43.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SUM. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.
Summit Materials Company Profile
Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.
