Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) is Guardian Capital LP’s 4th Largest Position

Guardian Capital LP cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,612,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 503,125 shares during the period. Suncor Energy comprises about 4.0% of Guardian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned about 0.58% of Suncor Energy worth $206,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 117,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 34,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 14,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:SU traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.81. The stock had a trading volume of 279,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,645,581. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $26.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -60.91%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

